Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

An Israeli firm has announced the first superfast EV battery that can charge in just five minutes. The technology could spark a true EV revolution as it would eliminate one of buyers' biggest concerns—range anxiety. StoreDot noted in a press release that this was the first time extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries were demonstrated as commercially viable for the first time. "The first-generation engineering samples demonstrate to EV OEMs and battery manufacturers the successful replacement of graphite in the cell's anode using metalloid…