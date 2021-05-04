Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce: What’s next for the Gates fortune?

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce: What’s next for the Gates fortune?

Invezz

Published

After 27 years of marriage, Bill and Melinda Gates said their marriage was irretrievably broken as they filed for divorce in King County in Washington State on Monday. In the absence of a prenup, the announcement left governments, companies, and not-for-profits from around the world with questions about how the fortune will be distributed. Microsoft […]

Full Article