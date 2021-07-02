Baby Doge (BabyDoge) is one of the most actively discussed coins in the cryptocurrency community of late. The BabyDoge price has surged by over 500% in the last 2 weeks, and now the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has once again entered the crypto narrative. Musk’s comments have previously resulted in massive gains for cryptocurrencies […]Full Article
Should I buy Baby Doge Coin after Elon Musk’s tweet? Here’s our price prediction
Invezz
