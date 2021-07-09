U.S., Colombian ‘Hit Squad’ Assassinated Haiti’s President

Two U.S. citizens are among the 17 people detained in Haiti on suspicion of involvement in a hit squad of “mercenaries” that assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise earlier this week, officials in the country say. James Solages and Joseph Vincent, U.S. naturalized citizens from Haiti, were among those detained in connection with the brazen assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday, Haiti’s Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told CNN on Friday. Léon Charles, the chief of the National Police…