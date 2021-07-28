Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) all reported Q2 results on Tuesday after markets closed. The three technology giants beat analyst expectations on revenue and earnings, sparking an after-hours surge in the stock prices. However, all three stocks pulled back on Wednesday morning before attempting a recovery in the afternoon session. […]Full Article
Which giant tech stock should you buy in Q3? Apple, Alphabet, or Microsoft?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Earning reports of four tech giants could decide the market’s mood
Invezz
A handful of tech behemoths are on deck to report their earnings, including, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation..
-
Wall Street stocks mixed ahead of Fed policy meeting announcement
Proactive Investors
-
YouTube’s Revenue Soars 84% to $7 Billion in Q2
The Wrap
-
Google's Q2 Revenue Spikes 62% to Company-Record $61.9 Billion
The Wrap
-
Plenty riding on Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet earnings on Tuesday
Proactive Investors
More coverage
Facebook Stock Surges Following Judge's Dismissal of FTC Complaint
Wibbitz Top Stories
Facebook Stock Surges, Following Judge's
Dismissal of FTC Complaint.
Facebook Stock Surges, Following..