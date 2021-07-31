Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in July 2021

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in July 2021

Invezz

Published

The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday as investors have started to behave nervously as Amazon shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth. Despite this, Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on a monthly basis and continue to trade in a bull market. The S&P 500 index […]

Full Article