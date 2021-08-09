DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) will acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG) for roughly $1.56 billion in stock, the sports betting company said in an announcement on Monday. Details of the agreement DraftKings will now set up a new holding company it is calling “New DraftKings” – a public firm comprising of both DraftKings […]Full Article
DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget for about $1.56 billion in stock
