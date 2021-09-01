Iran Eyes Further 1 Million Bpd Output Boost From Huge Oilfields

Irrespective of how quickly a new iteration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – ‘nuclear deal’ – is signed between Iran and the U.S., plus the remainder of the P5+1 group of nations that agreed the original version (the U.K., France, Russia, China plus Germany), Tehran is now looking to increase its oil output from all of the fields that constitute its massive West Karoun cluster.With over 67 billion barrels of oil in place across the West Karoun oil fields, the Petroleum Ministry says that each one percent…