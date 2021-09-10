Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Depleted natural gas inventories and low wind speeds have led to a surge in electricity prices across Europe, putting pressure on governments as consumers protest against surging power bills ahead of the winter heating season. Electricity prices from the UK to Spain have jumped to all-time highs, people in Spain have taken to the streets, while prices across Europe so high could become a drag on the economic recovery from the pandemic. In Spain, day-ahead electricity prices surged to a fresh record this week, which is “a huge political…