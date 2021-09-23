Chinese Estates sells its holdings in Evergrande as potential collapse nears

Chinese Estates sells its holdings in Evergrande as potential collapse nears

Invezz

Published

According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese authorities have informed local authorities to prepare for the possible demise of beleaguered Chinese property Developer Evergrande (HKG: 03333). Beijing getting ready for the potential collapse of Evergrande The WSJ report indicated that local officials described the Chinese government’s signals as “getting ready for the possible storm,” and […]

Full Article