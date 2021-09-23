According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese authorities have informed local authorities to prepare for the possible demise of beleaguered Chinese property Developer Evergrande (HKG: 03333). Beijing getting ready for the potential collapse of Evergrande The WSJ report indicated that local officials described the Chinese government’s signals as “getting ready for the possible storm,” and […]Full Article
Chinese Estates sells its holdings in Evergrande as potential collapse nears
Invezz0 shares 1 views