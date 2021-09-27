The EUR/USD pair declined slightly on Monday as investors reflected on the results of Sunday’s German election. The pair fell to 1.1682, which was slightly below last week’s high of 1.1755. German election outcome Germany is the fourth-biggest economy in the world and the biggest in Europe. Therefore, the country’s performance tends to have an […]Full Article
EUR/USD forecast after the latest German election
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
German election 2021: Tough talks ahead in race to replace Merkel — live updates
Deutsche Welle
The SPD has captured 25.7% of the vote while Merkel's conservatives saw their worst returns in history, preliminary results show...
Advertisement
More coverage
German Election: Race to succeed Merkel tightens – Latest polls
FXstreet.com
Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com