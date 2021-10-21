TThe US health regulators have widened the country’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign after the FDA-approved booster shots for Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccines. The FDA also indicated that people could receive a booster shot from either company irrespective of their vaccine before. People can now mix and match COVID-19 vaccines […]Full Article
Here is why you need to mix and match Moderna and J&J COVID-19 booster shots
