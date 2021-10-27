Democrats Hope To Expose Big Oil’s Misinformation On Climate

Thursday’s Congressional hearing of top executives from Big Oil companies could be the start of a year-long investigation into whether the world’s largest oil firms have misled the public about the harm to the environment caused by their products, a Democratic lawmaker part of the hearing told Reuters. On October 28, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Ro Khanna, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Environment, will hold a hearing of the CEOs of Exxon and Chevron, the CEO for…