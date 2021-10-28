High Gasoline Prices Could Persist For Years

U.S. gasoline prices, which are now at their highest in seven years, could stay at these elevated levels for "a couple of years," Ryan Sitton, a former member of the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in America's top oil-producing state, told Sputnik. "If we maintain the current political environment which is keeping people, investors especially and institutions, retirement funds and those sort of things, if those people continue to be hesitant to spend money or to loan money or to invest money in oil, then we're going to see high prices…