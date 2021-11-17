Soaring Energy Prices Drive UK Inflation To 10-Year High

High energy prices drove inflation in the UK to a 10-year high of 4.2 percent in October, and energy is expected to fuel additional price hikes next year when the energy regulator is set to raise the so-called price cap. The UK has a so-called Energy Price Cap in place, which protects households from too high bills by capping the price that providers can pass on to them, but which additionally burdens energy providers. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) in the UK rose by 4.2 percent in the 12 months to October 2021, up from 3.1 percent in September,…