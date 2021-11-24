Will The Global Effort To Ease The Oil Price Rally Pay Off?

For weeks, the Biden administration has been doing everything possible to avoid releasing oil from the United States strategic reserve in an attempt to dampen out-of-control oil and gas prices. President Biden has pleaded with OPEC+ to open the taps and urged The Federal Trade Commission to open a federal investigation into whether domestic oil and gas companies have acted illegally to keep prices high at the pumps at the expense of U.S. consumers. So far, nothing has worked. Gasoline prices continue to climb even as the cost of production…