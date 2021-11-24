Samsung (KRX:005930) plans to spend $17 billion on a new chip plant in Taylor, Texas, to try to tackle the global semiconductor chip shortage and increase its manufacturing capabilities. They plan to have this new factory up and running in the next three years or so. The tech giant based in South Korea announced that […]Full Article
Samsung intends on spending $17 billion to build a new chip factory in Texas
