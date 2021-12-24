Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Gaining The Most Price On CoinMarketCap Today (December 24th, 2021)

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Gaining The Most Price On CoinMarketCap Today (December 24th, 2021)

The Merkle

Published

Today, crypto markets have been quite bullish, with Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing significant price gains. While there are a lot of top gainers today on CoinMarketCap, most of the projects listed are money grabs with low-quality websites and whitepapers. Due to the high amount of cryptocurrencies, we handpicked three high-quality projects from CMC’s biggest gainers today that have a good quality website, whitepaper, and vision. 3. ShibRWD (SRWD) +199% ShibRWD stands for SHIB-REWARDS, a community-driven meme-coin that aims to promote global financial well-being by empowering the community to control their digital assets and create wealth opportunities. SHIB-REWARDS is looking to

Full Article