Top 3 Crypto Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price This Week (December 24th, 2021)

December is a hot month for cryptocurrency, and this holiday week has been quite bullish for crypto markets. Let’s take a look at the top three crypto Metaverse coins gaining the most price this week, ordered by 7-day price gain, lowest to highest. #3 Chromia (CHR) +42.48% Chromia makes it easy for people to build decentralized applications in the real world. It features unique architecture, plays well with Ethereum, and enables developers to code applications seven to ten times faster. Some of the more popular games built on Chromia include My Neighbor Alice, a Play-to-earn blockchain-based game with a market