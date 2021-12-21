Top 5 Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (December 21st, 2021)

This week has been relatively good for crypto markets as both Bitcoin and Ethereum are seeing some bullish momentum. Since Metaverse coins are all the hype right now, we’ve also seen quite a few projects experience double-digit percent price hikes of up to 20%. This article looks at the top five Metaverse coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour price gain, lowest to highest. 5. Vulcan Forged (PYR) +11.07% Vulcan Forged PYR is a blockchain game studio and NFT marketplace that switched to the Polygon network in March 2021. Vulcan Forged allows users and creators to play, build,