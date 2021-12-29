3 North American Stocks To Capitalize On Higher Oil Prices

The energy sector is increasingly looking to end the year on a high note after U.S. crude oil managed to overcome an early slump to close above $75/bbl in Monday's trading session. Indeed, oil prices are now trading at their highest level in a month, with Brent crude trading near $80 as Omicron fears continue easing. A new study conducted by South African scientists suggests that Omicron could displace the Delta variant of coronavirus because infection with the new variant boosts immunity to the older one. So far, people who contract Omicron are…