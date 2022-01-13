Manchin Wants Nuclear Tax Credit Extended In Biden’s Build Back Better Bill

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is seeking tax credits for nuclear power plants for 10 years instead of the six years as put in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, which Manchin himself stalled late last year with his opposition to many of its provisions. Just before Christmas, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of coal and gas-producing West Virginia, a crucial vote in a divided Senate, said he would not support President Biden’s Build Back Better bill. Democrats are now trying to salvage the bill and may…