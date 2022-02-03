U.S. Senators Want To Put Brakes On LNG Exports To Curb Domestic Energy Bills

A group of Democratic Senators is urging the U.S. Energy Department to take steps to limit U.S. natural gas exports, the record volume of which leave Americans with higher energy bills this winter. The call from the ten Senators led by Jack Reed (D-RI) and including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA), comes just as the Biden Administration is scrambling to find non-Russian gas supplies to ship to Europe in case the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates into military action. The U.S. Administration is in talks with energy companies…