Norway Averts Oil Strike

Norway's oil industry agreed on a new wage deal with three trade unions, averting yet another strike danger that would have disrupted the country's production. Per a Reuters report, the deal, sealed by the Norwegian Shipowners' Association and the three trade unions—Industri Energi, Safe, and DSO—covered 8,250 workers. Earlier this month, talks between the oil industry trade unions and their employers became heated again, with some unions threatening a strike if their demands were not met by the employers. Eventually, the negotiating…