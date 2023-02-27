Saudi Arabia Signs $400 Million Aid Package For Ukraine

Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement and memorandum of understanding for $400 million in aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit of Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister to Kyiv, days after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Saudi Arabia, which leads the OPEC+ oil production alliance with Russia, sent its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to Kyiv this weekend for talks with top Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit was the first from such a high-ranking Saudi official to…