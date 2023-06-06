TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 6
TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as traders adjust their open positions ahead of Bank of Canada's interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday.
Airlines like Air Canada (TSX:AC) still haven't recovered from their COVID-19 era slump. Are they buys today?