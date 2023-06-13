Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) is up more than 10% today following a report that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani was likely to be the new owner of the English football club. Here’s what we know so far Sheikh Jassim – Chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank has been making bids for Manchester United since […]Full Article
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim could soon take over Manchester United
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man Utd set for Sheikh Jassim call as Kylian Mbappe transfer theory emerges amid Chelsea links
Football.london
Chelsea transfer news: Manchester United could have an advantage over the Blues in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe as fans spot wild..
Advertisement
More coverage
Three things that will definitely happen to Chelsea if Sheikh Jassim completes Man Utd takeover
Football.london
Just over 12 months on from Chelsea's own takeover, Manchester United appear to be close to one of their own which could make..