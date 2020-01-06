Global  

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, Trump Threatens Sanctions

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Amid the fallout of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed an Iranian general, the Iraqi parliament voted to oust U.S. troops stationed in Iraq. President Trump threatened Iraq with sanctions.
News video: Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops

Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops 02:22

 Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq.

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

The Iranian government announced Sunday it would no longer abide by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.
CBS 2

President Trump threatens sanctions in Iraq after vote to expel U.S. troops

The Iraqi Parliament voted Sunday to demand all U.S. troops be removed from the country following the drone strike last week that killed Iranian General Qassem...
CBS News

