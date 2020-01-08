Iran Fires Missiles On Military Bases Housing U.S. Troops In Iraq
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Iran launched ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two military bases. Last week Iran's top general was killed in a U.S. drone strike.
