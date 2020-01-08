Iran Fires Missiles On Military Bases Housing U.S. Troops In Iraq

Skyrgámur (marxist guerrilla) RT @ABCommunist: 4 days ago, 3 "experts" on Canadian state TV news were celebrating the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani and call… 53 seconds ago

#BornFreeStayFree Iran fires 22 ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq https://t.co/Fz4j0MyxIQ via @MailOnline of course...the Daily Mail... 1 minute ago

ammannewspaper Iran fires missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq https://t.co/B9uCLhhK03 https://t.co/7IMk0b4emB 2 minutes ago

Foreign Confidential Ayatollah says failed revenge raid for Soleimani's killing is 'not enough' after Iran ineffectually fires 22 ballis… https://t.co/wjxPiLGNLM 3 minutes ago

Election News Bay Asian Markets Fall Sharply After Iran Fires Missiles at US Military Targets in Iraq https://t.co/GzQjW2U5Fq 5 minutes ago

Uyoumaavotu Deliberate miss or tactical? Iran fires 22 ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq https://t.co/jSP9pR4dMJ @MailOnline 5 minutes ago