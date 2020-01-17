Global  

FBI arrests members of the neo-Nazi group 'The Base'

Haaretz Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The FBI and the Dept of Homeland Security have been sharply criticized for not focusing enough on far-right extremism following a spate of attacks on synagogues and a 2017 white-supremacist rally in Virginia
