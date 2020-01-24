Global  

2 CRPF men among 5 injured in Srinagar grenade attack (Lead)

MENAFN.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and three civilians sustained minor injuries after terror...
Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured [Video]Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured

A grenade attack on a police post in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir state in north India has left at least one person injured on January 24.

Four injured in grenade attack on CRPF in Srinagar


