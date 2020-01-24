2 CRPF men among 5 injured in Srinagar grenade attack (Lead)

(MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and three civilians sustained minor injuries after terror...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured A grenade attack on a police post in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir state in north India has left at least one person injured on January 24. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Four injured in grenade attack on CRPF in Srinagar

Indian Express 9 hours ago





Tweets about this