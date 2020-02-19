Global  

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Dem emails

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Dem emailsAssange appeared by videolink from prison as lawyers discussed the management of his hearing next week to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States.
News video: Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  01:34

 Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence presented alleges former U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in...

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

Assange Claims Trump Offered A Possible Pardon Over Russian Hacking Issue [Video]Assange Claims Trump Offered A Possible Pardon Over Russian Hacking Issue

President Trump allegedly offered Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange a possible pardon.

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic...
Trump offered to pardon Assange if he co-operated over email leak, UK court hears

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic...
