Belgian woman dies after unknowingly sipping wine laced with MDMA

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Belgian woman dies after unknowingly sipping wine laced with MDMAOfficials claim that the woman had a lethal amount of MDMA and MDA present in her bloodstream. An eyewitness claimed she only took a sip from the glass of wine after complaining it tasted off.
News video: Why A Woman In Belgium Died After Single Sip Of Wine

Why A Woman In Belgium Died After Single Sip Of Wine 00:39

 Here's why a woman in Belgium died after a single sip of wine.

Belgian wine alert after woman dies from sip of MDMA drug

It is unclear how the Belgian woman got hold of the contaminated bottle.
BBC News

