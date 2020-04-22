Global  

Pompeo says Iran's military satellite launch might defy U.N. resolution

Haaretz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
At a time of heightened tensions, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps says Wednesday it successfully launches country's first military satellite into orbit
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Iran launches its first military satellite

Iran launches its first military satellite 04:43

 Revolutionary Guard deployed a Ghased satellite carrier to put the device into space, a previously unheard-of system.

