Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower

Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) A fire broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, injuring several peop...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Residential tower engulfed in flames in UAE [Video]

Residential tower engulfed in flames in UAE

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night (May 5), Sharjah's government media office said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published
Massive fire lights up skyscraper in UAE [Video]

Massive fire lights up skyscraper in UAE

A massive fire was reported at a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday (May 5). Fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Filmed by Benjamin..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower, seven injuries reported

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government...
Reuters Also reported by •Al JazeeraZee NewsNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

asy12aaf

Gariskeras RT @AJEnglish: At least seven people treated for minor injuries from a fire in the 48-storey Abbco Tower in Sharjah https://t.co/hxPAQiA7HH… 8 seconds ago

CherishedSolace

❌CherishedSolace❌ RT @Reuters: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Fire engulfs high-rise residential tower in the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/L9TyJInVhc https:… 50 seconds ago

AJEnglish

Al Jazeera English At least seven people treated for minor injuries from a fire in the 48-storey Abbco Tower in Sharjah… https://t.co/IbOUSMR643 4 minutes ago

RegineScharf

regine scharf RT @Reuters: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Several people injured after a fire breaks out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab… 5 minutes ago

nrleiylaa

Eiyla RT @bernamadotcom: [World] Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower https://t.co/p7Zf70PueO https://t.co/gNcMGm2cTb 7 minutes ago

Rodrigo_cabgle

Rodrigo Caballero RT @AJENews: At least seven people treated for minor injuries from the fire in the 48-storey Abbco Tower in Sharjah. https://t.co/mTXRT8m62d 11 minutes ago

rayodeluz11

@rayodeluz11 RT @vickykapur: It's a residential building in Al Nahda #Sharjah. Residents of the tower and those in nearby buildings are out. Firefighter… 11 minutes ago