A massive fire was reported at a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday (May 5). Fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Filmed by Benjamin..
Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government... Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera •Zee News •New Zealand Herald •FOXNews.com
Gariskeras RT @AJEnglish: At least seven people treated for minor injuries from a fire in the 48-storey Abbco Tower in Sharjah https://t.co/hxPAQiA7HH… 8 seconds ago
❌CherishedSolace❌ RT @Reuters: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Fire engulfs high-rise residential tower in the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/L9TyJInVhc https:… 50 seconds ago
Al Jazeera English At least seven people treated for minor injuries from a fire in the 48-storey Abbco Tower in Sharjah… https://t.co/IbOUSMR643 4 minutes ago
regine scharf RT @Reuters: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Several people injured after a fire breaks out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab… 5 minutes ago
Eiyla RT @bernamadotcom: [World] Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower
https://t.co/p7Zf70PueO https://t.co/gNcMGm2cTb 7 minutes ago
Rodrigo Caballero RT @AJENews: At least seven people treated for minor injuries from the fire in the 48-storey Abbco Tower in Sharjah.
https://t.co/mTXRT8m62d 11 minutes ago
@rayodeluz11 RT @vickykapur: It's a residential building in Al Nahda #Sharjah. Residents of the tower and those in nearby buildings are out. Firefighter… 11 minutes ago