Majority of Americans sympathize with protests, disapprove of Trump's response, poll shows
Haaretz Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd continue for eight night despite curfews as violence subsides
 A large majority of Americans sympathize with the mass protests sweeping the nation. 64% of American adults were “sympathetic to people who are out protesting right now". According to a Reuters poll, most Americans also disapprove of President Trump’s response to the unrest. More than 55% of...

