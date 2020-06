. RT @Breaking911: Theodore Roosevelt's statue will be removed from the Museum of Natural History in New York City - NYT 8 seconds ago LandOfTheFREE This is troubling...museums are now being edited as well? This is where history, no matter how ugly or controversia… https://t.co/oSxZYWB6AX 13 seconds ago Billy Tubbs So if statutes are being removed from like New York Muesem Of Natural History what do you rename the muesem because… https://t.co/x6hASECLEw 16 seconds ago Concerned Citizen RT @nytimes: Theodore Roosevelt's statue will be removed from the Museum of Natural History in New York City. The memorial has long prompte… 17 seconds ago Mr. Peacock RT @QuintusCurtius: Theodore Roosevelt, the US president who single-handedly established our entire national park system and nature preserv… 18 seconds ago Joaquin"Jack"Garcia Teddy Roosevelt Statue to be Removed From Natural History Museum in New York https://t.co/2mLvu3sqvn 38 seconds ago Brian Carey 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️ this will never end. RT @nytimes: Theodore Roosevelt's statue will be removed from the Museum of Natural… https://t.co/cQCSHU1RQ0 47 seconds ago