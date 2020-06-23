Global  

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

Haaretz Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
As a director, he established himself as a filmmaker of great flair, if not often good reviews, in a string of mainstream films in the ’80s and ’90s
News video: Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 01:02

 Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...

Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to Joel Schumacher [Video]

Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to Joel Schumacher

Matthew McConaughey has paid tribute to the late director Joel Schumacher, who has died aged 80, admitting his career wouldn't have been as successful if it wasn't for the filmmaker.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80 [Video]

Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80

Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:03Published

Joel Schumacher, 'Batman' and 'St. Elmo's Fire' director, dies at 80

 Joel Schumacher, best known for directing "St. Elmo's Fire" and two "Batman" movies in the 1990s, has died at 80, after battling cancer.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver PostJapan TodayFOXNews.comNPRBBC NewsNYTimes.comIndiaTimesJust JaredBelfast Telegraph

ShowBiz Minute: Schumacher, Globes, Plants.

 Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' dies at 80; Golden Globes set Feb. 28 for pandemic-delayed ceremony; Plants fill seats at Barcelona opera house...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan TodayNYTimes.comJust JaredBelfast Telegraph

On This Day 23 June 1997

 Joel Schumacher's 'Batman and Robin' had its U.K. premiere in London. Schumacher, who also directed 'St Elmo's Fire,' 'The Lost Boys' and 'The Phantom of the...
USATODAY.com


