States reverse openings, require masks amid virus resurgence
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Among those implementing mandatory face-covering orders is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where mask-averse President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August
In light of rising covid-19 cases, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has made a change. Newsom has announced that the state would require all residents to wear face masks. Even just a simple covering..
Donald Trump says the United States won't be closed down for a second time, even if there's a resurgence of the coronavirus. The US president wasn't wearing a mask as he toured the Ford Motor plant in..
