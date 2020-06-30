States reverse openings, require masks amid virus resurgence

California Orders Residents To Wear Face Masks In light of rising covid-19 cases, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has made a change. Newsom has announced that the state would require all residents to wear face masks. Even just a simple covering..

Trump rules out future US lockdowns, even for a Covid-19 resurgence



Donald Trump says the United States won't be closed down for a second time, even if there's a resurgence of the coronavirus. The US president wasn't wearing a mask as he toured the Ford Motor plant in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on May 22, 2020