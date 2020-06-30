Global  

States reverse openings, require masks amid virus resurgence

Haaretz Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Among those implementing mandatory face-covering orders is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where mask-averse President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August
