China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas

Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam



From over 1 crore Chinese students giving university entrance exams, to India's recovery rate reaching 61.13% - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The process for clinical.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published 5 days ago

Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News



A Delhi police personnel crashed into a woman and then ran over her while trying to escape; Hero Cycles boycotts China, Rs 900 crores trade ties shelved; Scientists say ICMR claim for vaccine by August.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:52 Published 1 week ago