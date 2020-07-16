Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaignEarly on Wednesday, the Republican president tweeted that “Goya Foods is doing GREAT." That followed Ivanka’s late Tuesday post on Twitter of the company’s slogan, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls 01:46

 U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, amid continued calls on social media to boycott the food company over its CEO's effusive praise for Trump. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise [Video]

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise

[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:16Published
Many calling for boycott of Goya Foods [Video]

Many calling for boycott of Goya Foods

Many calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after the companies CEO praised Donald Trump. #GoyaAway

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off [Video]

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off

The hashtag #Goyaway is trending on social media one day after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

buzzybeebrown

Lael Rayburn RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, amid social media p… 37 minutes ago

Suborders15

Su borders RT @B52Malmet: Trumps tweets support for Goya Foods amid boycott. Gee, when did the White House become an ad agency? https://t.co/2SNYLLVf… 1 hour ago

lmnysf

Lola RT @Reuters: Trump, daughter Ivanka tweet support for Goya Foods amid calls to boycott the largest Hispanic-owned U.S. food company over it… 2 hours ago

sunset217

minerva menchini RT @sunset217: Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls https://t.co/CD5EW9mxGh via @YahooNews AMEN & ALLELUYA 2 hours ago

sunset217

minerva menchini Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls https://t.co/CD5EW9mxGh via @YahooNews AMEN & ALLELUYA 2 hours ago

USMCVeteran8493

Craig Haanen RT @Reuters: Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign https://t.co/L1DoZlGCEe https://t.co/tE42KnQQQZ 2 hours ago

RosaryAdvoc8

Candy Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign | One America News Network https://t.co/urm15gmjRx 3 hours ago