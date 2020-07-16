Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Early on Wednesday, the Republican president tweeted that “Goya Foods is doing GREAT." That followed Ivanka’s late Tuesday post on Twitter of the company’s slogan, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.”
[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.