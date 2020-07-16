Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Early on Wednesday, the Republican president tweeted that “Goya Foods is doing GREAT." That followed Ivanka’s late Tuesday post on Twitter of the company’s slogan, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.” Early on Wednesday, the Republican president tweeted that “Goya Foods is doing GREAT." That followed Ivanka’s late Tuesday post on Twitter of the company’s slogan, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.” 👓 View full article

