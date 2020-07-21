Saudi Arabia's King Salman admitted to hospital for checks

KD^.🇸🇦 RT @Reuters: Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, admitted to hospital https://t.co/RX8zGhiPEl https://t.co/qqYlyZv… 2 minutes ago Panay News Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Riyadh for medical tests due to inflammat… https://t.co/ZW4WWsSgCw 2 minutes ago susan law RT @love4thegameAK: Saudi Arabia's King Salman admitted to hospital https://t.co/yV5UhClJJT 10 minutes ago عبدالملك الحازمي RT @Tweetively: A Jewish Rabi making prayers for king Salman wishing him a speedy recovery while the Palestinians making dua that he die or… 20 minutes ago InsideOjodu.com Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz is suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder and has been admitted t… https://t.co/MbVyZbTs9r 28 minutes ago Yumiko Kokuryu @ClarenceHouse On July 20, 2020, King Salman of Saudi Arabia was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in… https://t.co/huGrCDbZBr 33 minutes ago سطام🇸🇦 ☉ RT @ce_pss_en: The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is determined, God willing, to strike with an iron fist those who target the minds of our youth.… 35 minutes ago Yumiko Kokuryu @ShahbanouFarah On July 20, 2020, King Salman of Saudi Arabia was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in… https://t.co/Y1EElrgzat 35 minutes ago