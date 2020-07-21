Global  
 

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Admitted to Hospital for Checks

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted to hospital, suffering from inflammation o...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital 00:59

 Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman admitted to hospital for checks

 The king has ruled since 2015 and is custodian of Islam's holiest sites. His son Mohammed bin Salman is next in line.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •FOXNews.comTelegraph.co.ukWorldNewsIndiaTimesIndependent

zz12929486

KD^.🇸🇦 RT @Reuters: Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, admitted to hospital https://t.co/RX8zGhiPEl https://t.co/qqYlyZv… 2 minutes ago

panaynewsdotnet

Panay News Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Riyadh for medical tests due to inflammat… https://t.co/ZW4WWsSgCw 2 minutes ago

susanla74684089

susan law RT @love4thegameAK: Saudi Arabia's King Salman admitted to hospital https://t.co/yV5UhClJJT 10 minutes ago

hazmia4

عبدالملك الحازمي RT @Tweetively: A Jewish Rabi making prayers for king Salman wishing him a speedy recovery while the Palestinians making dua that he die or… 20 minutes ago

InsideOjodu

InsideOjodu.com Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz is suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder and has been admitted t… https://t.co/MbVyZbTs9r 28 minutes ago

YumikoKokuryu

Yumiko Kokuryu @ClarenceHouse On July 20, 2020, King Salman of Saudi Arabia was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in… https://t.co/huGrCDbZBr 33 minutes ago

l_00966Heart

سطام🇸🇦 ☉ RT @ce_pss_en: The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is determined, God willing, to strike with an iron fist those who target the minds of our youth.… 35 minutes ago

YumikoKokuryu

Yumiko Kokuryu @ShahbanouFarah On July 20, 2020, King Salman of Saudi Arabia was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in… https://t.co/Y1EElrgzat 35 minutes ago