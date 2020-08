You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed



ISIL claims responsibility for attack on a jail in Jalalabad that left 21 killed and dozens of others wounded. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:14 Published 3 hours ago IRS: U.S. inmates mistakenly sent virus relief money



Hundreds of thousands of coronavirus relief money have been sent to people behind bars. The federal tax agency is asking state officials to help get back the mistakenly sent cash. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published on June 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility after gunmen storm Afghan prison, killing at least 21 An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members raged on Monday, with at least 21 people killed in fighting...

CBC.ca 7 hours ago



Three killed as armed men storm Afghan prison Militants launched a deadly attack on an eastern jail that holds hundreds of Taliban and "Islamic State" (IS) fighters. The assault happened towards the end of a...

Deutsche Welle 18 hours ago





Tweets about this