Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro-BDS Cori Bush defeats pro-Israel Missouri congressman in DNC primary

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Pro-BDS Cori Bush defeats pro-Israel Missouri congressman in DNC primaryBush defeated Lacy Clay by 3 percentage points, 48.6% to 45.5% in the primary Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTVI - Published
News video: Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary

Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary 00:44

 Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The ‘Squad’ Gets Bigger [Video]

The ‘Squad’ Gets Bigger

Progressive challenger Cori Bush unseated a longtime incumbent in the Democratic primary in Missouri. If she wins in November, she’ll be joining the “Squad.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published
Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri [Video]

Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri

Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri Bush defeated longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s Democratic primary on Tuesday. Cori Bush, via press conference Her victory..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Cori Bush Defeats William Lacy Clay in a Show of Progressive Might

 The upset of the veteran congressman from St. Louis sent tremors though the Democratic establishment in Missouri and Washington, D.C.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this