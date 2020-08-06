|
Pro-BDS Cori Bush defeats pro-Israel Missouri congressman in DNC primary
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Bush defeated Lacy Clay by 3 percentage points, 48.6% to 45.5% in the primary Tuesday.
