Wochit Entertainment - Published 15 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Exiled Saudi Intel Officer Accuses MBS Of Deploying Hit Squad To Kill Him 00:34 Former top Saudi intelligence official Dr. Saad Aljabri has charged the Saudi Crown Prince of ordering his assassination. CNN reports Aljabri alleged in a legal complaint in DC District Court that an assassination squad traveled from Saudi Arabia to Canada to try to kill him. Aljabri says the squad...