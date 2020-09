Tamara Snyder RT @mmpadellan: Every single sitting Supreme Court Justice should stand up and explicitly request that the dying wish of their colleague, R… 8 seconds ago Elizabeth RT @TexasTribune: .@SenTedCruz successfully blocked a resolution honoring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He opposed "part… 41 seconds ago Jordan Ted Cruz blocks Ruth Bader Ginsburg resolution https://t.co/clqlwQlhii 3 minutes ago case y RT @_anaasofiaa_: SIGN THIS PETITION Donald Tr*mp will appoint the candidate most like him and they don’t have a limit on their term, remem… 4 minutes ago Alexis RT @Forbes: The Senate failed to pass a resolution honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) objected to an addition made b… 5 minutes ago michelle RT @DEPLORABLEREEG1: Most Liberals don’t believe in God... so why would they care about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish?🙄 5 minutes ago Lynn Ylam RT @Alamo16KP_2013: Sen. Cruz blocked a resolution honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that was amended by Democrats to include r… 6 minutes ago