Nine U.S. states report record increases in COVID-19 cases

Haaretz Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is one of several prominent Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus since President Donald Trump announced he had contracted the virus
News video: U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases

U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases 01:46

 Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, as colder weather arrives. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Joe Biden looks to keep focus on US coronavirus response, as states report record rises in cases

 As US President Donald Trump battles COVID-19 from hospital, nine states have reported record increases in new cases over the last seven days.
