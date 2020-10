You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More lives claimed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict



Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago Armenians across the world show solidarity over Nagorno-Karabakh



Many are confident that their ancestral homeland Armenia is right in its fight with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and the conflict has galvanised them further. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51 Published 2 days ago More shelling hits Armenian-Azeri conflict



Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Civilians killed as Armenia, Azerbaijan trade accusations of shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh Three ceasefires have failed to take hold in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan and Armenia accusing each other of shelling civilians.

SBS 3 days ago





Tweets about this