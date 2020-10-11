Global  
 

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire; fresh shelling reported

DNA Sunday, 11 October 2020
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of swiftly and seriously violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be.
 Rivals accuse each other of breaking truce in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh within minutes of it coming into effect.

