Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire; fresh shelling reported
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of swiftly and seriously violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be.
