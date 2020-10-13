Understanding The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Between Armenia And Azerbaijan
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () By Matt Cesare*
**Overview of Main Remarks:**
-Quick Background-
(FPRI) -- -- The past two weeks have seen an explosion of tense fighting and conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The region has been populated by ethnic Armenians for years, and since the fall of the Soviet Union, it has seen periods of...
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting at noon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter century.
Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Azerbaijan for talks on the conflict with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. This follows a NATO appeal that Turkey...
International concerns are growing as fighting flares up between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Headlines this week that the presidents of Russia and France were jointly calling for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh were "heartbreaking" to Carey...
